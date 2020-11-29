Cool start to the week, no major systems in sight

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunshine to start Sunday morning will give way to increasing clouds as we head through the afternoon. A cold front will swing through the area during the second half of the day and switch our winds out of the north west. Highs will make their way into the 40s before that cold front arrives.

Skies will be mostly cloudy through the overnight with a northerly wind. A few flurries to the far north as lake effect snow showers develop along the south shore of Lake Superior.

Winds will remain out of the north on Monday which will bring some chilly air to the region as we start the new week. More clouds are anticipated especially for areas north and east of Green Bay. Sunshine will build back in for Tuesday with highs right around average in the middle 30s.

The rest of the week is looking to remain very quiet with no major weather systems in the forecast. Temperatures will remain above average as well in the upper 30s to lower 40s.