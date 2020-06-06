Cool Sunday, followed by warm start to the week

Weather

Northeast Wisconsin Storm Team 5 Forecast

Tonight temperatures dive in the 50s with mostly clear skies.

Clouds will pick up around noon tomorrow with the chance of a spotty shower for the northwoods. High temperatures will hover around 70 with cooler conditions at the lakeshore.

Monday the heat and humidity returns with some areas potentially reaching 90.

Tuesday afternoon moisture and remnants from Tropical Storm Cristobal will enter the region. This will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms lasting until early Thursday.

