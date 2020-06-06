Cool Sunday, followed by warm start to the week

Northeast Wisconsin Storm Team 5 Forecast
Tonight temperatures dive in the 50s with mostly clear skies.
Clouds will pick up around noon tomorrow with the chance of a spotty shower for the northwoods. High temperatures will hover around 70 with cooler conditions at the lakeshore.
Monday the heat and humidity returns with some areas potentially reaching 90.
INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar
Tuesday afternoon moisture and remnants from Tropical Storm Cristobal will enter the region. This will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms lasting until early Thursday.