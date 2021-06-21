Cool temperatures Monday night, more rain chances this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Winds will ease through the overnight under a partly cloudy sky. A few spotty rain showers or sprinkles are possible. It’ll be a cool night with lows in the 40s for many areas.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly sunny with isolated light rain showers or sprinkles. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s with a breezy west wind.

Temperatures will return to near 80 on Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky with a blustery south wind. Scattered showers and storms enter the forecast Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Those rain chances should exit to start the weekend, but another chance for light rain moves in Sunday with highs holding in the upper 70s.