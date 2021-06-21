Cool temperatures Monday night, more rain chances this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Winds will ease through the overnight under a partly cloudy sky. A few spotty rain showers or sprinkles are possible. It’ll be a cool night with lows in the 40s for many areas.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly sunny with isolated light rain showers or sprinkles. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s with a breezy west wind.

Temperatures will return to near 80 on Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky with a blustery south wind. Scattered showers and storms enter the forecast Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Those rain chances should exit to start the weekend, but another chance for light rain moves in Sunday with highs holding in the upper 70s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard Report: Green Bay drops third game to Bismarck

Sectionals set for high school baseball, softball

Girls State Soccer Brackets: Notre Dame, Plymouth, Howards Grove go for gold

Notre Dame Heading to State

Purple Aces

Thursday Prep Spotlight: Tickets to state track and field meet punched, De Pere baseball outlasts Ashwaubenon

More Weather