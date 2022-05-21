The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Other than a few spotty rain showers mainly across the north the overnight hours will be quiet under a partly cloudy sky. It will be a cool night with lows in the 30s to the north and 40s elsewhere.

Sunday: Look for a partly sunny sky with a slight chance for a passing light rain shower. Temperatures will again be cool for this time of the year with highs a few degrees on either side of 60.

Monday will begin with sunshine, but by the afternoon clouds are expected to return. Highs by Tuesday will be in the middle 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. A storm system arriving from the south will bring a good chance for rain to Wisconsin in the middle of the week. Spotty showers will wrap up Thursday with highs still in the 60s. As we approach the holiday weekend highs are expected to rebound back above average by Friday and Saturday.