The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: High pressure will keep skies mainly clear through the night under a full moon. Make sure to take a look for the peak of the Perseid Meteor shower. It’ll be a cool night as lows across the north dip into the middle 40s with low to middle 50s for the rest of the area.

Friday: Clouds will steadily increase from west to east throughout the day. By the afternoon, there could be a few rain showers that enter our western communities. Highs to the east will reach for the middle 70s with cooler weather west of Hwy. 45.

The weekend starts with scattered rain showers and highs in the middle 70s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out on Sunday. Small rain chances will continue into Monday before we get a couple dry days back into the forecast heading into the middle of the week with highs seasonal for this time of the year.