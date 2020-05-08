Cool temps and a weekend snow chance

1  of  2
From Storm Team 5…

Temps tumble into Friday as a breezy north wind brings down chilly air from Canada. With the cool air around, it’s possible to see an isolated flurry or sprinkle off of Lake Superior. Beside that, it’s a mix of clouds and sunshine with afternoon highs in the low 40s! The wind from 15 to 25 miles per hour will keep wind chills in the 30s.

Tonight will get cold again. A few clouds out there and a low down to 28 degrees – and that brings back another freeze warning across our counties.

Saturday will be nicer under mostly sunny skies. It stays chilly with a breeze, but highs will increase to 56 degrees. It’s later at night that weather turns sour again with a chance for rain and snow.

The rain/snow chance continues into Mother’s Day on Sunday. You can look at the projected snow accumulation below. The high for the day is 48 degrees.

