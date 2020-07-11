Cool tomorrow, rain returns for the middle of the week

Weather

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight a weak cold front will drop in from the north bringing partly cloud skies. Low temperatures into the low 60s.

On Sunday, temperatures will finally be below normal. Highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

To start the week, Monday remains cool and dry. High temperatures hovering around the 80 degree mark.

Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday will be the best shot rain for the entire weak. To end the week, above average temperatures will return to the region with an upper level ridge returning to the area.

