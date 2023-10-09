The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A spinning upper low just south of the Hudson Bay will impact our weather for the next few days with clouds and small rain chances.

Temperatures Monday morning will be chilly in the 30s, and only get to 54 degrees in the afternoon. Clouds will drop in from the north from time to time, but further south there will be more sunshine. Anywhere north of Green Bay, especially Door County and the northwoods could see stray rain showers by the afternoon.

Communities north of Green Bay could also see isolated showers continuing tonight, but it will not be a big rainfall. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and not as cool with a low of 40 degrees.

Cloudy and cool Tuesday with a high of 51 degrees! There is a chance for scattered light rain in the afternoon.