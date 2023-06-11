The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will clear from north to south and lead to a mainly clear sky overnight. It will be cool as lows dip into the 40s for most areas. A few upper 30s will be possible north of Hwy. 64.

Tomorrow: Sunshine to start the day will give way to afternoon clouds. A few showers may develop late in the day. It’ll be another cool day with temperatures ranging from the lower 60s north, to near 70 south. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday will once again provide parts of the area a chance for rain. Highs will warm from the upper 60s on Tuesday to upper 70s by Wednesday. We’ll sneak in some drier weather the rest of the week before our next chance for showers and storms arrive Friday night and into Saturday. Temperatures next weekend look to be closer to average for this time of the year in the upper 70 to near 80 degrees.