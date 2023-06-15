The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for all counties excluding the lakeshore for the thick Canadian wildfire smoke in the sky. That smoke could make breathing difficult for sensitive groups, such as people with lung/heart disease or the elderly. The alert is expected to expire at noon, although wildfire smoke will linger in our skies for longer.

Thursday will be partly sunny and seasonably cool with highs spanning the 60s. N/NE winds out there from 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting up to 20 later in the day. Any breaks in the clouds for sunshine will still appear grey or milky from that smoke.

Partly cloudy and a bit breezy this evening, then skies will clear late with dropping overnight winds. The low is 51 degrees.

Very nice weather heading into the weekend. Friday, sunshine and light wildfire smoke. Temps go up to 75 degrees.

Saturday looks great! Mostly sunny and 81 degrees.

Father’s Day on Sunday now looking completely dry. A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 82 degrees.