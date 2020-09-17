Cooler air for the next few days

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After the passage of the cold front yesterday, temperatures will be well below normal today. High temperatures hover around 60 with partly cloudy skies.

High pressure system to our west gets closer tonight. Overnight low temperatures drop into the upper 30s in some spots.

Temperatures remain cool for Friday with highs in the upper 50s. More sunshine will be expected as low to mid level clouds move out of the Northeast Wisconsin.

Slightly warmer temperatures should occur later on this weekend. Next small chance of rain comes on Tuesday. By the middle of next week temperatures will get close to 80.

