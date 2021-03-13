Cooler air moves in tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a mild Saturday with plenty of sun, clear skies will continue into tonight. Temperatures take a dive close to 30 degrees.

Cooler air arrives for tomorrow. Northeast Wisconsin only gets into the upper 30s with a high pressure moving in from the north. This will allow our wind direction to shift to the northeast which will be part of the reason for cooler temperatures.

Monday will start off dry with some sunshine. Highs will be close to average in the upper 30s. However, clouds will generally increase throughout the day with the chance of some flakes arriving in the late evening and overnight hours.

Not much in terms of snowfall totals. Most get at least a dusting with some spots having a chance to get over an inch. Still, a lot to determine with this storm system.

Temperatures will then be just above normal throughout next week. Highs will bounce around in the 40s before potentially getting back to 50 next weekend.