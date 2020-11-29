Cooler air moves in with breezy conditions

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

]The mostly clear skies from the daytime will last into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

A cold front is on the way for tomorrow. Most of Northeast Wisconsin will start off with some sunshine, however, clouds will increase throughout the day. High temperatures get into the low 40s before that front passes in the afternoon. Winds will also pick up in the evening with sustained winds at 10-15 mph for Sunday night.

The cooler air mass then really settles in for Monday. High temperatures will be stuck in the low 30s. Gusts on Monday could potentially be in the 30 to 40 mph range out for the north.

Sunshine comes out on Tuesday and lasts throughout much of the week. High temperatures will be near seasonable from mid-week to the start of the weekend.