The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A cold front pushing east of the area through the night will bring in cooler and drier air back into Wisconsin. Winds will turn out of the northwest at 10-20 mph as lows cool into the 50s.

Wednesday: The first day of June will start with a lot of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures! Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s with a light northwest wind.

A few rain showers will pass through the area on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s. We’ll cool down a bit to wrap up the week with mostly sunny skies on Friday. Highs will be stuck in the 60s for the weekend with chances for scattered rain showers Saturday and Sunday. We’ll keep the chance for rain in the forecast on Monday with temperatures a few degrees below average for this time of the year.