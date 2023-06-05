From Storm Team 5…

We continued the trend of above average temperatures today with highs in the mid 80s and hazy skies across Northeast Wisconsin. A cold front dropping into the area tonight will help to clear out the Canadian Wildfire smoke and drop temperatures in the low 50s overnight.

High pressure builds in tomorrow keeping the area mostly dry, but a stray shower or thunderstorm cant be ruled out. Temperatures tomorrow will be noticeably cooler topping out in the low 70s.

Plentiful sunshine takes over Thursday and Friday with temperatures on the rise to near 80 before a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms to start off the weekend.