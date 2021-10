Today: Sunshine will begin Friday morning with widespread frost on the ground. Clouds will then increase throughout the day and that will limit our high temperatures to just below 50 degrees.

Tonight: Areas of frost will develop once again under mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

This Weekend: The most sunshine for the weekend will come on Saturday, before clouds increase early Sunday. Highs will remain below average and chilly in the low 50s.