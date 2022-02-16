The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the night with lows cooling back into the teens. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Temperatures will be colder as highs stay in the teens to lower 20s. We’ll have plenty of clouds as a storm system passes to our south. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph.

Friday will begin dry ahead of another clipper system which will bring scattered snow showers to the area by the afternoon and evening. Accumulations are expected to be light. Sunshine will return for Saturday followed by another boost in temperatures into the 40s by Sunday. As we start next week, a couple chances of snow will be possible with highs in the low to middle 20s.