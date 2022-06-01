The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temps down about 15 degrees compared to yesterday morning! You’ll notice cooler, more comfortable air in for Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Storms to the south will be throwing us some mid and high level clouds, especially for the morning, but the sun will prevail from time to time today. W/NW winds from 5 to 12 miles per hour.

More clouds come in tonight and there may even be a few sprinkles, or at most, a light rain shower. The low is 53 degrees with light and variable winds.

Tomorrow will be another great day with a brief rain chance. Mostly sunny in the morning and more afternoon clouds. In the late afternoon and evening, a few hit/miss showers may form, but many will avoid rain. Highs increase to the middle 70s.