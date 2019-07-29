Cooler and less humid conditions return

A cold front passed through the area Monday morning and that means much cooler and drier air will make a return to northeast Wisconsin starting Tuesday.

Mostly sunny skies will be the rule, but unlike Monday, lakeside areas will feel the lake again as the wind turns more out of the north and northeast. Green Bay and the Fox Cities will be in the low to mid 70s, but lakeshore areas will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

The driest stretch of the summer will arrive this week too. There is not a meaningful chance of rain expected through next weekend, at least. The humidity will climb again, however, by the end this week and weekend.

Be sure to check out the Delta Aquariids as they peak this week!

