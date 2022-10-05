The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Warmer temperatures remain in the forecast for tonight. A low pressure system just off to our southwest will spin a few spotty showers for tonight, along with mostly cloudy skies.

Late tonight and into tomorrow morning, a cold front moves in and will drop temperatures quite a bit back into the low 60s/upper 50s. This front will also bring a few shower chances throughout the day tomorrow. Your Thursday will be a bit breezy as well, with gusts reaching into the mid 20s.

Rain shifts eastward and lingers of the Lakeshore for mostly of Friday, but most areas will sit mostly sunny as we head into the weekend. There could be some flurries Friday AM as well…way up north into the UP of Michigan and near Rhinelander.

Temperatures warm up a touch for your weekend with those mostly sunny skies.