Cooler and rainy weather ahead this week

Cloudy skies have been widespread early Sunday morning with mainly dry conditions. Temperatures will hit their highs early in the day before holding stead or slowly dropping during the afternoon. Light rain showers will move in from the southwest during the late morning and afternoon hours. The best chance for rain will mainly be south of Hwy. 29, but a shower or two can’t be ruled out for northern areas. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

Mostly cloudy skies will take us through the overnight. A spotty shower or two will be possible with lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

A very fall-like weather pattern will settle in this week. Clouds will hold strong with on and off rain showers Monday through Thursday. Temperatures will be on the cool side as well with highs in the middle 50s to around 60 degrees. Breezy conditions can be expected most days as well. Rain showers will diminish by Friday with much cooler air moving into Wisconsin as highs will only reach the lower 50s.

