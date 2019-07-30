Cooler and refreshing days ahead

From Storm Team 5…

Tuesday starts off with clouds and sunshine. Skyview shows Manitowoc around 5:40am.

Clouds and sunshine will be mixed across the sky for Tuesday. The big change in the weather comes with the humidity! North winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour will bring in comfortable dew points in the 50s, and high temperatures that top out around 74 degrees.

Forecast highs for Tuesday will be in the 70s.

Tonight, skies will clear out through the evening leaving a great view of the stars. Refreshing with the overnight temperatures as we fall into the low 50s!

Tomorrow, some may say it is a perfect day. Lots of sunshine, low humidity, and a seasonal high of 78 degrees.

Sunny again for the first day of August on Thursday. Highs will build to 83 degrees.

Friday will still stay mostly sunny, but there is a chance late in the day for some showers along a cold front. This chance will only be for the northern part of the state. Highs bump up to 85 degrees.

More humid and staying mild for Saturday. Highs will be around 82 in the afternoon. A boundary across the state will bring the chance for some pop-up thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening due to daytime heating.

Sunday, partly sunny skies with a temperature of 81 degrees for the high.

Monday will see sun and clouds mixed with a high of 85. There will be a chance for more showers later at night.