Cooler, cloudy weather Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A grey day out there, but this time most will stay dry for Thursday. Temperatures will start in the 30s, with a seasonal afternoon to follow in the middle 40s for highs. That is about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

As soon as the early evening and night, a storm system passing to the south of us could bring an isolated rain/wet snow shower to the far southern/lakeshore counties of the WFRV coverage area. Elsewhere it will be cloudy and breezy with a low of 29 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a better day as morning clouds clear for lots of afternoon sunshine. The high will be in the upper 40s, and some low 50s.