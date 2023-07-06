The latest weather forecast for Northeast Wisconsin from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures dipped into the upper 70s today for the first time since June 27th. Clouds and a noticeable NE breeze were the culprit of those cooler then average temperatures. Overnight, cloud coverage will clear out and temperatures will drop into the mid 50s. Patchy AM fog is possible tomorrow.

Tomorrow sees temperatures back in the low 80s with mostly sunny conditions to start off the day. Some increased cloud coverage may build in in the afternoon. A spotty shower after sunset can not be ruled out. Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 50s with mostly cloudy conditions expected.

Start of our weekend sees another breezy day as a area of low pressure travels to our south, shifting our winds and causing temperatures to drop again into the upper 70s. Sunday sees temperatures warm up a few degrees to the mid 80s. A spotty shower is possible in the afternoon both days this weekend.