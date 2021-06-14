Cooler, less humid air to start week

Weather

Very nice weather to kick off the week, but there is a small rain chance. Plenty of sunshine with comfortable humidity as highs get to the upper 70s and lower 80s – cooler than yesterday by a bit. Monday’s rain chance comes with a weak disturbance in the atmosphere which may cause some thundershowers to pop-up between 1pm and 6pm. Severe weather is not expected.

Tonight will be mostly clear after sunset with comfortable overnight temps down to 56 degrees.

A crisp and refreshing day for Tuesday with morning sun and a few afternoon clouds. Highs will get to about 77 degrees.

