Cooler, less humid into the weekend

Less humid air comes back to us on Friday, but temperatures are expected to be much cooler than recent days behind the cold front that brought soaking rain Thursday. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s with northwest winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour. Friday begins with morning sun, then more afternoon clouds arrive, possibly an isolated sprinkle or light shower – but most will be completely dry.

Tonight any of those light showers go away, leaving just a few clouds overnight. The lows will go to the upper 40s overnight.

Saturday will be a bit chilly! The high is 63 degrees, ouch. You’ll get a mix of clouds and sunshine, plus another isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out.

Looks like a great end to the weekend. Lots of sunshine on Sunday and 72 degrees

