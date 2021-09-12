Cooler on Sunday with a few rain showers moving through

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Skies will be mostly cloudy for the southern half of the area today. A few rain showers will be possible especially for the southern portions of the viewing area. Highs will be slightly below average in the upper 60s to low 70s with a light northeast wind.

Tonight: Some breaks in the cloud cover is expected tonight with lows in the 40s and 50s.

A better chance for showers and storms will move through Monday evening and night. Before that rain, highs on Monday will be in the lower 70s. A slight rain chances lingers into Tuesday as temperatures get closer to average in the mid-70s. It’ll be quiet the rest of the week as highs warm from the lower 70s on Wednesday to upper 70s late in the week and into the early portions of next weekend.