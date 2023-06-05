The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another warm day Monday, but it looks like we will get some relief from this latest heat streak this week.

Rain chances today not looking all that great, although, it looks like rain will form over a portion of our area. Many will miss this rain, though, as central Wisconsin, or any county west of the Fox Valley could see a pop-up shower or thunderstorm downpour. Plan on afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. The skies will look hazy again since wildfire smoke is lingering across the state.

This wildfire smoke which is originating from Quebec, Canada is thick over the state. Outside of the smokey haze, an Air Quality alert remains in effect. That means sensitive groups that have lung problems may want to exert themselves outside for too long.

Tonight, you will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 56 degrees. Some hit/miss showers could be around the southern half of the area overnight.

A stray shower out the door in the morning across the south Tuesday. That rain chance clear quickly for partly sunny skies during the day. It won’t be as warm as comfy air in the lower 70s returns.