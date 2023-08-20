The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Warm and muggy conditions dominated much of the day today, but a weak cold fron that built through this afternoon will help flush out the heat and humidity for us tonight. Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s.

Partly sunny to start off tomorrow, but expect and increase in clouds in the afternoon ahead of a cold front moving from NW to SE across the state. Forecast highs tomorrow hover around 80 degrees. Into the overnight, the front is expected to spark some overnight showers and thunderstorms around 10pm through about the early morning hours.

Any shower or storm activity should be out of the area by 10am, so much of Tuesday afternoon should stay dry, with partly sunny conditions and temperatures around 80.

Heat and humidity is back Wednesday and Thursday as a ridge builds overheard, with forecast highs Wednesday into the upper 80s and low/mid 90s Thursday. Next rain chance appears to by Friday.