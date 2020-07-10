Cooler temperatures last through the weekend

Friday night those mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures will stick around. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Cooler temperatures expected for the weekend. High temperatures will hover around 80 degrees for Saturday. A stray PM shower cannot be ruled out in the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday will be cooler than Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 70s. A mix of sun and clouds will last into the afternoon.

Early parts of next week, temperatures stay close to the average for this time of year. Tuesday will be the best shot of rain. Towards the end of the week, temperatures start to get warmer.

