Cooler temperatures on the way

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

The weather calms down for Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure moves in from the west. You will see some clouds out there, but skies are expected to go from partly sunny to mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Winds will be out of the northwest from 5 to 10 miles per hour, and that’s important because it will bring in a cooler day with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tonight will be dry, and a great evening! Late day sun will give way to just a passing cloud or two overnight. Low temperatures drop to 48 degrees with light winds.

Tomorrow generally looks like a nice day. We’ll have partly sunny skies out there for the first half, followed by the chance for spotty late day showers. Temperatures will reach 72 degrees by the afternoon.

More isolated showers could be with us on Friday. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high of 70 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds for Saturday, looking nice with a high of 70s.

Sunday will be a chilly day! We’ll have highs reach 63 degrees, and the southern half of the area will have a chance for rain.