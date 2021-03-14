Cooler temperatures Sunday, one round of wintry weather this week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A storm system to our southwest today will bring a few clouds into northeast Wisconsin. We should still see plenty of sunshine despite some cooler temperatures compared to Saturday. A northeast wind will keep us a touch cooler which will be around 10-15 mph.

Other than a few passing clouds going by, the overnight will be on the quiet side. Lows will cool into the teens to the north with 20s further south.

Snow showers will move into the area during the second half of the day Monday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Snowfall accumulations by Monday night will be under an inch across the northwoods, with 1″-2″ possible for areas near Green Bay and further south.

The snow exits Monday night with dry weather returning the rest of the week. High temperatures will range from the lower 40s Tuesday to middle 40s Friday. The weekend looks like we’ll get another nice push of warmer air as highs get closer to 50 on Saturday.