Cooler temperatures to start the work week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Showers will linger for areas to the south tonight. Low temperatures drop into the upper 50s.

Temperatures struggle to reach 70 degrees for Monday. More sunshine expected with the chance of stray shower and breezy conditions out of the north.

Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with temperatures stuck near 70 degrees.

Temperatures then begin climb throughout the week. Few showers expected on Thursday before temperatures back into the 80s for the weekend.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store