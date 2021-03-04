Cooler temps Thursday, warmer into the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Wisconsin is sandwiched between two high pressure centers and that will bring lots of sun to the skies again Thursday. The big change from yesterday is the air temperatures as highs drop to the 30s. By the lake and bay lower 30s, mid 30s for Green Bay the the Fox Cities, and around 40 degrees west of the Valley.

Tonight will be a quiet and mostly clear as winds go light. The temps fall to around 20 degrees.

Tomorrow will be another nice day, plus it gets warmer! Mostly sunny and a high of 43 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday look like great days for the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with light winds and 44 degrees. Sunday has a little more wind, mostly sunny and 48 degrees.

