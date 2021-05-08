Cooler than average Mother’s Day, small pop-up rain chance

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds are set to continue for the overnight hours. A freeze warning and frost advisory are in place for the northwoods tonight which will see temperatures close to freezing. The rest of Northeast Wisconsin will see low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Mother’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will by the sky conditions for tomorrow. A system will miss Northeast Wisconsin to the south, but some pop-up showers are possible in the evening, especially north and west. If you get rain, you will be unlucky because the vast majority of us will stay dry. Temperatures will also be in the low to mid 50s which is about 10-15 degrees below average.

Next Week: A pop-up showery chance is possible Monday, then relatively dry through the week. The next rain chance will come on Friday. Warmer air will also begin to push in as temperatures climb into the mid 60s to end the week.