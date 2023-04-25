The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not many changes from yesterday’s forecast here today. Tuesday brings a some morning sun when temperatures are cool. In the afternoon, more clouds will form, plus a small chance for a few isolated pop-up showers. The coverage of the rain will be less than it was on Monday, and this time snow will not mix in. Temperatures remain 10 degrees below normal in the upper 40s. NNE winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Partly cloudy skies tonight with a cool nighttime low of 30 degrees.

Morning sunshine and more afternoon clouds again on Wednesday. I think the rain will not form in those clouds, but we’ll watch the new data just in case. The highs go up to 52 degrees.