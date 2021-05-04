Cooler than normal weather, Frost Advisory for some tonight

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for the counties north/west of Green Bay and the Fox Cities – including Waushara, Waupaca, Shawano, Menominee (WI), southern Oconto, and southern Marinette from midnight tonight until 9am on Wednesday. The growing season has not yet started in the northwoods.

Tuesday will be comprised of thick morning clouds, and some late day sunshine as the clouds break up going into the evening. Northwest winds will be the big story as they move from 10 to 20 miles per hour all day long – which keeps temps cooler than normal again in the mid and upper 50s.

Tonight the skies will be mainly clear with temps down into the 30s. Even with clear skies, the winds will be up enough to keep many away from frost, however, some may get close. Green Bay and Valley’s low will be around 36 degrees, and 38 degrees by the lakeshore. Chillier air will be north/west of Green Bay and the Fox Cities where lows will be around the freezing mark or just above.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun in the morning with increasing afternoon and evening clouds. There is a chance for an isolated light rain shower late in the day, especially for southern spots. The high will increase a bit to 60 degrees with more sun.