Cooler to round out February

From Storm Team 5…

Plenty of clouds remain in the forecast for Wednesday as we lack decent sunshine. You’ll notice a chilly breeze from the north which will drop wind chills in the teens – and high temperatures will remain below normal in the upper 20s.

Later in the day, some of our communities may see falling snowflakes. This chance will be more spotty and light which may bring a dusting of snow, but nothing that will require a shovel.

Tonight, a few evening flurries early on – before a little clearing overnight. Lows fall down to 11 degrees.

Looks like a little sunshine will return tomorrow, but it will be a touch cooler with a high of 25 degrees.

Mostly sunny on Friday, keeping the high at 25 degrees.

A bit warmer for our LEAP DAY on Saturday, rounding out the month at 30 degrees. It’s on Sunday where we start a bit of an early March thaw with highs around 40 degrees again.