The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Good Morning! Cold front slid on through yesterday afternoon, so for today expect us to by dry, cooler and less windy. We will start off mostly cloudy and eventually give way to partly cloudy conditions for our Tuesday afternoon. Look for temperatures to range in the low to mid 40s with a north breeze around 10mph. Overnight, look for clouds to thicken up again as out next system approaches.

Rain and breezy conditions will kick off our Wednesday and we will see a few rounds of showers throughout the day, with rain tapering by the start of our Wednesday evening. Rain amounts look low, around a quarter to a half inch likely. Highs tomorrow return to the mid 40s before dipping down into the mid 30s again overnight.

After a rainy Wednesday, look for a nice end to the week, with mostly sunny conditions expected for Thursday. I’m keeping my eye on a passing flurry Friday, but most should stay dry.