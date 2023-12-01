The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The abundant sunshine from yesterday will be covered up today with clouds, and temperatures will also go down a bit. We will be closely monitoring a storm system to our south that could impact some of our southern counties later in the day.

Early Friday, some filtered sunshine as high clouds stream in from the south. Watch out for some early slick spots from frost and ice, especially on less travelled roads, bridges/overpasses, parking lots, driveways and sidewalks. The afternoon will be cloudy with a high in the upper 30s.

Snow and rain will be around the Milwaukee area during the day, and that area of precipitation could impact our far southern/eastern counties in the late afternoon and evening before midnight. The counties we’ll watch are Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, and possibly Calumet and Manitowoc if it gets far enough north. An inch or less of snow accumulation is possible.

Tonight, the majority of the area will be mostly cloudy, with that ongoing snowy mix far south before the turn of the day. The low is 28 degrees.

Saturday looks really nice with partly sunny skies and highs on either side of 40 degrees.

Sunday, we will see the chance for snow or a rain/snow mix from the early morning to the late afternoon. Some slippery roads are possible. The high is 37 degrees.