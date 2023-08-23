The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

WOW! What a day of extreme heat and humidity it has been. Here is what we recorded as our highest feels like temps as of 3pm this afternoon:

The rest of today comes with a rapid cool off. This is because of a wind shift. A southwesterly wind last night pulled in the extreme heat and humidity and as our winds have turned and will continue to stay out of the NE with a bit of breeze this evening and through tonight, our temps will be back in the 60s/70s across the board by bedtime tonight.

Until bedtime tonight, we keep the Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in effect:

This breeze out of the NE continues throughout tomorrow, so areas Green Bay and northeast will struggle to see temps even in the low 80s. Further SW of GB still stays with temps above average.

—

We saw a mix of sun and cloud cover for most of today. This is because of an area of low pressure just east of WI. We stay partly cloudy through the rest of the evening with an unlikely passing sprinkle chance.

Patchy fog builds in to kick off your Thursday morning. Fog should clear off around 8am tomorrow and then we will be dry with partly sunny skies and another unlikely sprinkle chance thanks to another area of low pressure to our west.

By early Friday morning, a third area of low pressure that sits over the West Coast states now will build in an bring a chance for early passing sprinkles or light showers. Otherwise most of your Friday morning is dry and partly sunny.

Around 3pm Friday afternoon, a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms will build in from the north. These will hit Green Bay around 6-8pm and then should fizzle out by bedtime Friday night.

As of right now, nothing looks severe.