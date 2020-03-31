Cooler Tuesday, but much warmer later in the week

From Storm Team 5…

RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS continue for 8 area rivers following weekend rains. Details on the warnings can be found with the blue bar at the top of this page.

Cooler weather dives into our side of the state Tuesday with a NE wind from 5 to 15 miles per hour. That will drive clouds and chillier weather in from Lake Michigan, keeping highs coolest by the water and in the low to mid 40s elsewhere.

Tonight, there might be a few sprinkles around during the evening, otherwise it will stay cloudy with a low of 33 degrees.

Partly sunny skies for Wednesday with a seasonal high back to 46 degrees. Along a warm front late in the day could be a stray shower.

Clouds stick around for Thursday and will mix with a little sunshine. It gets warmer as highs increase to the 50s.

Friday is the warmest day as highs increase to upper 50s to near 60 degrees! A cold front in from the west will bring scattered showers late in the day.

Early morning showers depart quickly on Saturday, then clouds clear out. Temps stay mild in the low 50s.

Should be another nice day on Sunday with some sunshine and low 50s. Late in the day some light showers may return.