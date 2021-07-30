Cooler weather before some weekend storms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Friday brings in comfortable weather as highs today only reach the middle 70s – and around 70 by the lake. There will be a mix of sunshine and some clouds in from the west with those clouds favoring the southern half of the viewing area in the afternoon.

Tonight should go back to clear with lots of stars. Temps will be a little higher as winds make a shift to the southwest – keeping the low around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring back some more heat and humidity with a high of 81 degrees. A set of cold boundaries from the north will set off some spotty thunderstorms. Up north could see a shower in the morning, while the rest of the area will have a chance in the afternoon and evening. The high is 81 degrees.

Sunday should be back to a nice day with morning sun and scattered afternoon clouds. The high drops again to 74 degrees.