The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will turn mostly cloudy through the night as strong thunderstorms pass well to our south. A chance for light rain is still possible after midnight. Areas of patchy fog may develop as well with lows generally in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures will be with us to start the new week. Scattered rain showers will be possible as well as highs will be stuck in the 50s. Winds will be off of Lake Michigan and the Bay around 5-15 mph.

Clearing skies Tuesday will bring more sunshine to the area with temperatures rebounding back into the upper 60s. Well see mild temperatures the rest of the week with dry conditions and a decent amount of sunshine. Next weekend will bring our next chance for rain showers as highs gradually fall back into the 60s by Sunday.