The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

An area of low pressure still sits over Wisconsin allowing for light sprinkles to move through the rest of this evening and into tonight. Otherwise we are calm with cloudy skies.

That warm front that has been lingering over the Midwest the past few days has moved further east, but we still sat fairly mild with temps in the 50s thanks to a strong southwesterly wind.

Now into tonight, temps behind a cold front start to move into our area as winds switch out of the northwest and strong gusts today will start to pump cold air in tonight. Temps this weekend will only sit in the mid to upper 40s.

As temps drop and that area of low pressure continues to slowly move east, we have the chance to see scattered light flurries throughout this entire weekend.