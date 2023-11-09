The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Just another November day where the “Gales of November” were certainly showing off! Wind gusts reached anywhere from 20 up to 45 mph! Winds will very slowly ease through the overnight hours. However, these winds will slowly turn out of the NW through tomorrow morning, which will pull in slightly cooler temps for your Friday.

We were dry for today thanks to an area high pressure to our southwest. We also have an area of low pressure to our northeast, which gave us the cloud cover up north today. This system will bring in more cloud cover throughout the day tomorrow, and the chance for an isolated flurry throughout the day.

Clouds will slowly decrease late Friday and into early Saturday.