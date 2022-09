The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A more partly cloudy, seasonable, and breezy night is on tap for tonight.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny, with temperatures cooling back down into the upper 60s/low 70s.

Rain moves far north for Thursday, but our area will sit mostly sunny. Temperatures heat back up into the low 80s.

Thunderstorm and shower chances move in late on Friday and continue into this weekend.