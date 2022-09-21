The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Two cold fronts surrounding our area tonight will give way to spotty showers throughout the night and will continue into tomorrow, primarily towards the north. These fronts as well as blustery winds out of the north have created the perfect conditions that cooled us down today. Tonight’s low will struggle to stay in the upper 40s, before an even cooler day for the first day of autumn tomorrow.

Rain chances return late in the forecast for Friday and will remain in the forecast for another wet weekend.