Could we see more sun Tuesday? Snow chance later this week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A few breaks in the clouds Monday evening will be replaced with more clouds later tonight. Overall, it will be a quiet night with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Keep in mind, our average high for this time of the year is in the lower 20s.

Tuesday will start out on the cloud side, but for the first time all year we have the chance to see at least a few hours of sunshine! If the sun does peek out temperatures could make their way well into the 30s with some mid-30s across the north. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Clouds will return on Wednesday, but temperatures will likely warm a few more degrees with many areas getting into the middle 30s for highs. Our next storm system will arrive on Thursday. This could bring us a snowy mix with highs in the middle 30s on Thursday. A cold front swings through late in the day and will increase the winds. Lingering snow showers are possible for Friday. Any accumulation will be pretty light.

That system moves out with left over cloud cover for the weekend. Highs will go from near 30 on Saturday to mid-20s for Sunday.