Couple snow chances moving forward

From Storm Team 5….

Not a bad winter day for us this Thursday. Outside of a few flakes far to the south and by the lake early in the morning, we’ll start to see some sunshine emerge while clouds remain longer by the water and down to the south. Highs will climb into the low to mid 30s.

Tonight, a calm and tranquil night under some passing clouds. Lows fall back to the teens.

Mostly cloudy skies on Friday with a high of 26 degrees. The afternoon and evening could bring scattered light snow showers, accumulating to less than an inch for those who get snow.

Saturday stays a bit cloudy, and you may also catch a few flakes at times. 26 degrees is your weekend high.

Sunday will be our next good bet for snow. Widespread snow showers are expected to move in from the morning into the evening. Accumulations will be a little higher with this system, so prepare for more shoveling or snow blowing! The high is 31 degrees to end the weekend.